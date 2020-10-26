1/
Rose Ann Lula
1935 - 2020
Rose Ann Lula, 85, of Export, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation in Dillon, Mont. She was born July 23, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Frank Lula and Rose Karas Remic. Prior to retiring, Rose Ann was employed by Mine Safety Appliances. She was Catholic by faith. Her most precious memories were those of times spent with her beloved family. She loved working in the yard and doing arts and crafts. Rose Ann will be dearly missed by her son, Scott Lula and his wife, Leslie, of Wisdom, Mont.; treasured grandchildren, Ethan Shawn Lula and Elora Ann (Lula) Peters and her husband, Scott Peters; and great-grandchildren, Weston Peters and Branch Peters. In addition to her parents and stepfather, Frank Remic, she was predeceased by her stepsister, Dorothy Remic. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Everyone please meet at Vaia Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
OCT
28
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
OCT
28
Committal
11:00 AM
Twin Valley Memorial Park
