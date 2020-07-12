Rose Beatrice Turanin, 94, of Canton, Ga., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born July 15, 1925, in Monongahela, to father, Gennaro Falorio, and mother, Rosa DeFrancesco Falorio, proud immigrants from the Abruzzo region of Italy in the early 1900s. Rose, formerly of Greensburg, and resident of The Lodge at Bridgemill in Canton, was an avid reader and was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She had two careers: professional office manager and loving parent. She was strong in her faith and lived according to her Catholic values. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Rose will always be remembered for her loving nature, honesty and compassion. Rose Turanin ws preceded in death by her husband, John G. Turanin; and three brothers, Domenick and Paul, of Monongahela, and John, of Cleveland. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Rose Alexander, of Woodstock, Ga.; son, John J. Turanin and his wife, Carol of Danville Calif.; granddaughter, Elena, of Walnut Creek Calif.; and extended family members across the U.S. and in Italy. A funeral service to honor the life of Rose Turanin will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Woodstock Funeral Home, where necessary health measures will be in place. Due to current circumstances, guests are strongly encouraged to view the livestream of the service on Woodstock Funeral Home's Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store