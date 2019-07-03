Home

Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
(724) 379-6900
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
cemetery chapel of Greensburg Catholic Cemetery
Rose E. Dinatti


1930 - 2019
Rose E. Dinatti Obituary
Rose E. (Clement) Dinatti, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1930, a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Anna Arquillo Clement. Mrs. Dinatti had worked for Macy's in sales and retired in 1994. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dinatti, in 1986, three brothers and three sisters. Survivors include two children, Delores (Rick) Robertson, of Charleroi, and Michael (Kelly) Dinatti, of Acworth, Ga.; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a blessing service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the cemetery chapel of Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Extension, Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900.
To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 3, 2019
