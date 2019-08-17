|
Rose Fontanesi, 97, of Greensburg, formerly of Sutersville and Lowber (Sewickley Township), died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. She was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Guiseppe and Esterine (DiClaudio) Martinelli. The owner of the former F and F Food Market of Sutersville, she also worked for Mondo's Dairyette, which then became Lee's Dairyette, and retired from Monongahela Valley Hospital. Rose was a member of St. Anne Church, Rostraver and the former St. Charles Church, Sutersville, where she was a member of its Women's Auxiliary. She took pride in homemade Italian dishes, spending time with her family, playing cards with her sisters, and listening and dancing to polkas. A sweet soul, her kindness and generosity was felt by all who knew her. Surviving are two daughters, Edie Vay, of Rostraver, and Renee Frye and husband, Ron, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Vay and wife Brandy, Amy (Vay) Freeman and husband, Ron and Brandt Frye; three great-grandchildren, Cole Vay, Nicholas Freeman and Dessa Rose Freeman; three sisters, Della Simonetta, of Greensburg, Agnes Paluka, of Granada Hills, Calif., and Mary DeJulius, of Glassport; numerous nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Braydee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Fontanesi; son-in-law, Allen Vay; and sisters, Nellie Fosssi and Natalie Becszlko. Rose's family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Weatherwood Manor. The compassion and care shown by all will never be forgotten.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose's name to UPMC Weatherwood Manor, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019