Rose M. Domasky, 88, of Norvelt, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Born Jan. 24, 1931, in Mammoth, she was the daughter of Paul H. and Marie A. Flowers Weir. Rose was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Westley; our special Angel daughter, Annie; son, Westley "Tim"; and the following siblings, Frank, Thomas, Ray, Elmer and James Weir and Rebecca Hibbs. She was the loving mother to her children, Clifford D. (Anna) Domasky, of Greensburg, Thomas J. Domasky (Carole Ann), of Florida and Antonia M. (Michael) Redigan, of Norvelt; daughter-in-law, Suzie Domasky, of Greensburg; and Rose's dear friend, Leslie Kromer. She was a loving grandmother to 20 grandchildren and also a loving grandmother to 14 great-grandchildren. Rose is also survived by siblings, Paul H. Weir Sr., Alice Kapura and Marylou Zimmerman.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil prayers will be at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers are at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Church. Please go directly to the church. She will be laid to rest in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2019