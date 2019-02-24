Rose Mary (Minni) Petrarca Giannini, 95, of Derry, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, peacefully in her home. She was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Derry, a daughter of the late Leopold and Amelia (Glasbarro) Minni. Rose attended the nursing school of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She worked for Westinghouse in Derry and briefly for Latrobe Hospital as an RN. After her first husband died, she managed Petrarca's Men and Boys store in Derry until its closing. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Derry. Rose was an excellent cook and baker. She loved making the Italian recipes passed on to her by her mother. She loved flowers and spent many hours tending to her flower garden. Later in life, she enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards or poker. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene A. Petrarca; her second husband, Michael A. Giannini; brothers, George and John Minni; and a son-in-law, Allen Gross. Rose is survived by four children, Rosanne Neiman and husband, Ralph, Georgene Falcon and husband, Kenneth, Patrick Petrarca and wife, Karen and Michael Petrarca and wife, Marcy; two stepsons, Ronald Giannini and wife, Linda and Terry Giannini and wife, Susan; two sisters, Teresa Minni and Mary Sirnic and husband, Robert; five grandchildren, Nicholas Falcon and wife, Jill, Kevin Gross and wife, Andrea, Carly Kiss and husband, Michael, Emily Petrarca and fiance, Ryan Rosa and Aaron Petrarca; four great-grandchildren, Dustin Gross, Alex Gross, Evan Kiss and Jacob Rosa; several stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will receive friends for Rose's life celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Rose at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.

The family would like to thank all of her private caregivers, Corinne, Gina, Wendy, Kendall Agency Caregivers, Diane, Barb, Nicole and all those from Excela Home Care and Hospice, especially Angie, Amber and Darla, for the wonderful care they gave to our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Autism Speaks, 8035 McKnight Road, Suite 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary