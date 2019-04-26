A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, for Rose Marie Hill, who passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Rose was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Cooperstown. She was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Pesavento) Digirolamo, and the sister of late Bill (Little) Digirolamo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hill, in 1996. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Whitney Jo Maguire. Survivors include daughters, Kathy Baum and husband, David, of Loyalhanna, and Jeanie Hill O'Brien and husband, David, of Mars; three granddaughters, Darla Baum Tomlinson and husband, Greg, of Hong Kong, Jennifer Baum Faris and husband, Jim, of Greensburg, and Alesia Wajdic Oechslein and husband, Kevin, of Evans City. Four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter, who were her pride and joy, also survive. They are Ryan Tomlinson, Jack Chemski, Jude Faris, Stone and Lily Oechslein. Sisters-in-law Stella Digirolamo and Carol Loupe also survive; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family requests donations to Holy Family Church in lieu of flowers. JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary