Rose Marie Hill, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, will be celebrated with a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. May 18, 2019, at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. Rose passed away April 21, 2019. Rose was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Cooperstown. She was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Pesavento) Digirolamo and the sister of late Bill (Little) Digirolamo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hill, in 1996. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter Whitney Jo Maguire. Survivors include daughters Kathy Baum and husband David, of Loyalhanna, and Jeanie Hill O'Brien and husband David, of Mars; and three granddaughters, Darla Baum Tomlinson and husband Greg, of Hong Kong, Jennifer Baum Faris and husband Jim, of Greensburg, and Alesia Wajdic Oechslein and husband Kevin, of Evans City. Four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter (who were her pride and joy) also survive. They are Ryan Tomlinson, Jack Chemski, Jude Faris, and Stone and Lily Oechslein. Sisters-in-law Stella Digirolamo and Carol Loupe also survive as well as several nieces and nephews. The family requests donations to Holy Family Church in lieu of flowers.

