Rose Marie Hollis, of Calumet and Venice, Fla., born May 30, 1928, died peacefully After a long illness Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Rose met her husband, Stephen, at Jeannette Glass, where they were both employed and married soon afterwards. Rose was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, in Calumet, where she served as housekeeper and cook for several priests. She was very active at both her workplace and the community. While she was employed at Norvelt clothing, she was president of the Amalgamated Workers of America. She enjoyed her years as a Girl Scout leader and watched many girls grow into young adulthood. As a current member of the St. Florian Church, in UnIted, Rose was a member of the altar society, church council and organized a chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America, where she proudly served as their president and district regent. While in Florida, Rose was a member of the Epiphany Cathedral, where she joined a prayer shawl group of dedicated parishioners who crocheted many baptismal shawls for newborns and parents. Upon her return to Pennsylvania, Rose became a resident of the St. Anne Nursing Home. Above all, Rose was loved by her family, friends and most of all by her children, Patricia Biskup (Jack), of St. Mary's, Donna Hohider (John), of Venice, Fla., Stephen Hollis (Janice), of Jeannette, Bonnie Winburn (John), of Venice, Fla., and Cheryl Hollis (Brandon), of Acme. Rose is survived by her sisters, Catherine Sullenberger ( William), of Ligonier, and Joanne Gade (John), of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Stephen, her mother and father, Anna and John Stashak, and a brother, John. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rose will be laid to rest from the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Road, Norvelt. Visiting hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Florian Church, United, with the Rev. John Sedlak, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020