Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose M. Humberger


1942 - 2019
Rose M. Humberger Obituary
Rose Marie Humberger, 77, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Ark Manor, Delmont. She was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Brady and Rose (Del Grippo) Humberger. Rose was a career woman, retiring as an executive secretary for Westinghouse Corporation. She was Protestant by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Charles, Henry and Harry Humberger; two sisters, Mary Ann Thomas and Catherine Abrams; and several nephews. She is survived by three brothers, John, Anthony and Joseph Humberger, all of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
