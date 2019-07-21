Rose Marie Johnson went to be with Jesus Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Arnold and Mary (King) Grinnell, Rose grew up in the Smyth County and Hampton, Va., areas. Her adult life was spent in Barhamsville, Va. and Latrobe. She let Christ live through her and was obediently used to bring many to salvation. Thank God she left a legacy of Jesus for her family. Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Wayne Johnson Sr., a Marine Vietnam War veteran who served in the famous Tet Offensive. She loved her Marine and stayed by his side. Rose was also preceded in death by their infant son, Richard Wesley Johnson; and a special Aunt Molly and Uncle Floyd Chapman of Yorktown, Va. Rose is survived by her son, Robert Johnson II and wife, Kelly, of New Kent, Va.; grandson, Robert Johnson III (Lora), and their children, Liam, Landon and Lexie of Greensburg; grandson, Richard Johnson (Tiphany), and their children, Robert Warren, Eleanor Rose and Amelia; granddaughter, Tori Robertson-Johnson; grandsons, Benjamin Arnold and Timothy Paul, all of New Kent, Va.; a cousin, Rhonda Hamilton (Bobby), and their daughter, Brandy Marie, and son, Brandon, of Yorktown, Va.; cousin, Mona Dixon (Todd), and their daughters, Kristina Dixon and Brittany (Chris) Hildebrand, and granddaughter Hayden; a special close cousin, Stanley Corbin; and a best friend for life, Balinda McConnell.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, with burial following in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 21, 2019