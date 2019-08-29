Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Rose M. Kozar


1927 - 05
Rose M. Kozar Obituary
Rose M. Kozar, 92, of Derry, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Nature Commons Park, Greensburg. She was born May 21, 1927, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Nicolas and Nicolina Frazzini. Rose was a faithful member of St. Martin's Roman Catholic Church, in New Derry, and the Rosary Altar Society. She retired from Latrobe Area Hospital's dietary department. She liked to paint and go dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Kozar Sr. Rose is survived by her son, Edward M. Kozar and his wife, Saundra L., of Derry; three grandchildren, Zachary Kozar (Julie), Shelby Braden (Nathan) and Nicholas Kozar (Lindsay); and five great-grandchildren, Iyla, Peyton, Ava, Cameron and Ellie.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Martin Church, New Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will be made in the St. Martin Church Cemetery. The St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2019
