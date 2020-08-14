Rose M. (Frost) Ober, 86, of Mars, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Born March 30, 1934, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Anthony H. and Rosella (Abt) Frost. Rose was a retired bookkeeper of 30 years from West Penn Laco Inc. Rose had an outgoing personality and a mischievous sense of humor. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, eating out and putting puzzles together. She also was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan who never missed watching a Pirates or Steelers game. Rose enjoyed living the past 16 years at Penn Mar Plaza Senior Living, where she made many dear friends. Rose relished spending time with her family and laughing. She is survived by her children, Joseph H. (Beth) Ober and Joyce A. Stelitano; five grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Hammel, Kara (Fred) Sicilliano, Anna M. Stelitano, Nicholas (Laura) and Anthony (Taylor); seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack (Judy) and Anthony "Butch" (Betty) Frost; one sister, Suzanna F. Rowen; and loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy F. Raymond, Raymond Frost and sister, Antoinette Frost. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Please visit www.kingfuneral.com
.