Rose M. (Siko) Trumbetta, 81, of Crabtree, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Bradenville and was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Kompa Siko. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. Rose loved cooking and taking care of her family. She especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Edward, Julius, Joseph, Robert and Michael Siko; and two sisters, Clara Jane Siko and Elizabeth Veto. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Thomas R. Trumbetta Sr.; two children, RoseAnn Austeri (David), of Greensburg, and Thomas R. Trumbetta Jr. (Eleanor), of Crabtree; five grandchildren, Deanna Newmyer (William), TJ and Michael Trumbetta, Amber Pinskey (Joseph) and Justin Trumbetta (fiancee Kelsey Campbell); three great-granddaughters, Marina Rose and MiaBella Newmyer and Addison Marie Pinskey; sister, Martha Wingard, of Latrobe; in-laws, Richard Trumbetta (Marianna), of Boardman, Ohio, Evelyn Zaccagnini (Robert), of Latrobe, Betty Lou Siko, of Derry, and Donna Siko, of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. Rose's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 State Route 119, P.O. Box A, Crabtree, PA 15624. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.