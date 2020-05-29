Rose M. Trumbetta
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. (Siko) Trumbetta, 81, of Crabtree, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Bradenville and was a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Kompa Siko. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church. Rose loved cooking and taking care of her family. She especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Edward, Julius, Joseph, Robert and Michael Siko; and two sisters, Clara Jane Siko and Elizabeth Veto. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Thomas R. Trumbetta Sr.; two children, RoseAnn Austeri (David), of Greensburg, and Thomas R. Trumbetta Jr. (Eleanor), of Crabtree; five grandchildren, Deanna Newmyer (William), TJ and Michael Trumbetta, Amber Pinskey (Joseph) and Justin Trumbetta (fiancee Kelsey Campbell); three great-granddaughters, Marina Rose and MiaBella Newmyer and Addison Marie Pinskey; sister, Martha Wingard, of Latrobe; in-laws, Richard Trumbetta (Marianna), of Boardman, Ohio, Evelyn Zaccagnini (Robert), of Latrobe, Betty Lou Siko, of Derry, and Donna Siko, of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. Rose's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Church, 2538 State Route 119, P.O. Box A, Crabtree, PA 15624. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers to and your family. Sincerely, Faye Hall, Fairfield Twp.
Faye Hall
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved