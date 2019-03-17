Rose Marie Zaremba, 83, of Southwest Greensburg, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Marchioni) Gentile. Prior to retirement, she had worked for 30 years as a secretary for Bell Telephone Co., and later at Knights Inn, New Stanton. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, the church's funeral choir, Hempfield VFD No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member and secretary of the Bell Telephone Pioneers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome S. Zaremba; her son, Ronald Swencki; and her sister, Joan Keenan (Walter). She is survived by two sons, Stanley Swencki and companion, Debbie Crouse, of Youngwood, and Mark Swencki and wife, Karin, of Chicago, Ill.; her daughter, Denise Giron and husband, Christopher, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Matthew Giron, Ann Burton, and Amy Burton; and two great-granddaughters, Lyla and Ellie Burton.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary