Rose Mary Gardill, 93, of Owl Hollow Road, Ligonier, formerly of West End, Buffalo Mills, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Westmoreland County. Mrs. Gardill was born April 1, 1926, in New Baltimore, daughter of the late George A. and Ella E. (Topper) Will. On May 29, 1947, Rose Mary married F. Phillip Gardill. He preceded her in death May 23, 2003. She is survived by daughter, Carol Jean Farbaugh, of Ligonier; son, Phillip F., husband of Terry Gardill, of Bedford; son, Richard A., husband of Tracie (Fulton) Gardill, of Indiana, Pa.; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Baker) Gardill, of Bedford. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Rose Mary was preceded in death by son, Joseph David Gardill, and four brothers, Harold, O'Connell, George and Philip Will. She was co-owner of Gardill's Store at West End, Buffalo Mills, along with her husband, Phil. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Baltimore, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier. Rose Mary was a member of the Memorial Choir at Holy Trinity and a member of the Hall Committee at St. John's. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at MICKLE-GEISEL FUNERAL HOME, where a vigil for the deceased will be held. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Baltimore, with Father Mark Pattock and Father Mark Begley as concelebrants. Interment will be at St. Johns Cemetery, New Baltimore. Arrangements were entrusted to Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg. Online condolences may be made at www.geiselfuneral.com.