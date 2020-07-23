Rose (Capolupo) Sitko, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Greensburg, gently passed away into eternal life Tuesday, July 14, 2020. God decided he finally needed a day off, and he called Rose home to heaven so she could run things for a while. Rose was born July 17, 1936, in Pitcairn. She was the beloved daughter of John and Carmela Capolupo. She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant sisters. She had two main loves in her life. One was her immediate family. Her husband Bob and son Chris always came first. She is always remembered for being in the kitchen making everyone's favorites. She was always sending homemade goodies to her brothers in California and her sister in South Carolina, always caring for one another. The strong love and bond among her siblings were enviable. The other love in her life was Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was involved almost since the beginning in 1974. The accomplishments were many, beginning as a consultant to becoming a senior sales director with multiple directors under her later in her career. Her proudest accomplishments occurred every two years with her Pink Cars! She and her unit were so successful, they even achieved a Cadillac, as only the highest achievers are able to get! She was a very caring, giving person who will be remembered for her personality and her beautiful smile, which she had for everyone she met. She always had a full, busy day and did not have time for the little things. Her favorite phrase became "I Can't Be Bothered!" or she would call out to "Bob." Rose was a dedicated Roman Catholic and former member of St. Vincent Basilica. She is survived by her loving and beloved husband, Bob, and their cherished son, Christopher. She is survived by her adored siblings, Peter Capolupo, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Frank Capolupo, of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; Antonetta (Richard) McGreevy, of Greensburg; and Joanna (Kurt) Rieder, of Greenville, S.C. Rose leaves behind a lovable nephew, Marc (Valerie) Rieder and their family, Kirsten and Christopher John, and lovable niece, Arione (Todd) Henderson, of Las Vegas, Nev. She also leaves behind many cousins and numerous friends. Father Anthony Grossi, O.S.B., will be officiating a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Vincent Basilica, followed by a celebration of life at St. Vincent Grove. Friends of Rose are encouraged to attend. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Brookdale Hospice of Greenville, 25 Woods Lake Road, Greenville, SC 29607; or to the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, wwwmarykayfoundation.org
. "We are all different flowers from the same garden..."