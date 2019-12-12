|
Rose "Doll" Todaro passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Trafford. Doll is survived by her devoted sister, Eva Schweikarth, and her cherished nieces, Bonnie Lou Ricard (Dr. Mark A.), Kim Boura (Ralph), Belle Florence, Helen and Janice Reres (George); nephews, James (Karyn) and Anthony (Debbie); great-nieces, Sabrina Oberkofler (Matt), Amanda and Nikki; great-nephews, Mark Louis, Zachary and Tony; and great-great-twins, Olivia and Henry. She was predeceased by her parents, Minnie (Madorum) and Anthony Todaro; and brothers, William (Lou), James and Frank (Chief). Always impeccably dressed, we will miss our Doll, her sense of humor, love of music, dance and most of all, family.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A catholic blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father George Saletrik officiating. Entombment will follow in the New St. Joseph Mausoleum, North Versailles.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019