Rose Watson, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born May 1, 1926, in Monroeville, a daughter of the late George Washington and Theresa (Mattern) Price. Prior to her retirement, Rose was a nurse's aid for Jeannette Hospital and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Larimer. Rose enjoyed reading, crocheting and needlepoint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dale T. Watson; son, Gary Watson; son-in-law, William Gault; and brother, Albert Price. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Gault; grandchildren, Stacey Valenta and Cale Watson; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin Watson and Sydney Rose Valenta; and special friend, Rene Paulus. There will be no visitation. Service will be private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Safe Haven Animal Shelter.