1/
Rose Watson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Watson, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born May 1, 1926, in Monroeville, a daughter of the late George Washington and Theresa (Mattern) Price. Prior to her retirement, Rose was a nurse's aid for Jeannette Hospital and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Larimer. Rose enjoyed reading, crocheting and needlepoint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Dale T. Watson; son, Gary Watson; son-in-law, William Gault; and brother, Albert Price. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Gault; grandchildren, Stacey Valenta and Cale Watson; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin Watson and Sydney Rose Valenta; and special friend, Rene Paulus. There will be no visitation. Service will be private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Safe Haven Animal Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved