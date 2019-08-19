Home

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Murrysville Alliance Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Murrysville Alliance Church
Murrysville, PA
View Map
RoseAnn Butcher


1932 - 2019
RoseAnn Butcher Obituary
RoseAnn (Kohosek) Butcher, 87, of Export, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. She was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Export and was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Kashurba) Kohosek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Donald Kohosek, and an infant granddaughter, Natalie Butcher. Surviving is her loving sister, Darlene Monroe and her husband Kip, of Delmont; a grandson, Greg McAdams; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019, at Murrysville Alliance Church, Murrysville, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at Grandview Cemetery, Export. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is entrusted with funeral arrangements.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the or to Murrysville Alliance Church. To post online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2019
