Rosella J. Faust
1925 - 2020
Rosella J. (Winkelvoss) Faust, 95, of Elizabeth Township, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Born July 6, 1925, in Buena Vista, she was the daughter of the late Chris and Annie (Thompson) Winkelvoss. She was married to the late Allen Ellsworth Faust who passed away in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Ronald) O'Rourke, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Bridget Anne O'Rourke, MD, of Wexford, and Ryan Robert O'Rourke, of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by sisters, Ruth (Richard) Smith, of Delmont, Edna (Bo) Rook, of Buena Vista, and Martha Bird of Cranberry Township; also numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Billick, Edward "Bud" Winkelvoss and Sylvia Sebest. Rosella was a charter member of Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church. Her family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice, especially Rachel and Ellen. A private family viewing was held at l0 a.m. Saturday, July l8, prior to her burial at Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements were by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
