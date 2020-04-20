|
|
Rosella L. (Sandusky) Smith, 80, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by love, Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born April 29, 1939, in Yukon and was a daughter of the late John and Jean Sandusky. Rosella was a retired employee of Westmoreland County Community College. In earlier days, she loved to go camping with her husband and various relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Myrlen A. Smith Jr., and one brother, John Sandusky. She is survived by her daughter, Gina M. Smith, of New Stanton, with whom she lived; a son, Myrlen E. Smith and wife Chris, of Mt. Pleasant; one grandson, Michael A. Smith, of Mt. Pleasant; one sister, Leona Fultz, of Alexandria, Va.; her brother-in-law, Ralph Smith, of New Stanton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She often said that a house was not a home to her without a dog to love, so she is also survived by her beloved dog Daisy. All her other dogs will soon be reunited with her at the Rainbow Bridge. Mom's final thoughts were that everyone should make time for family and always make them feel loved, at which she greatly succeeded, and never to have regrets when time runs out. These are words for all of us to take to heart. Her daughter would like to thank the nurses and aides of hospice who helped to care for her mother in her final days. They showed her great care and compassion. We were blessed with their help. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements: Ronald A. Rich Sr., supervisor, and Ronald A. Rich Jr., funeral director. No visitation will be held. A private interment will take place at Middletown United Methodist Church Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.