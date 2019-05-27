Rosella M. Yeager Shipley, 90, of Scottdale, formerly of Uniontown, died peacefully Friday evening, May 24, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. She was born Dec. 27, 1928, in Republic, Pa., a daughter of the late James F. and Florence Greenwood Yeager. Rosella was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Scottdale, and a former member of First Christian Church of Republic. She was a graduate of Redstone High School Class of 1946. She was a retired bookkeeper for the former Moss' Super Market of Uniontown with 25 years of service. Rosella is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her two daughters, Vicki L. Neill, of Houston, Texas, and Donna S. Guest and husband, Doug, of Scottdale; her four grandchildren, Jack R. Neill, of Houston, Texas, Tara L. Harmening and husband, Dan, of Greensburg, Lindsey R. Brown and husband, Steve, of Scottdale, and Dana L. Hull and husband, Brandon, of Scottdale; and her four great-grandchildren, Ty and Jake Hull, Tristan Brown, and Daxton Brown. In addition to her parents, Rosella was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Donald B. Shipley (Dec.9, 2004); her two brothers, Raymond Yeager and James Yeager (April 15, 2019); and a sister in infancy, June Yeager.

Family and friends of Rosella are cordially invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Kathleen Barnhart of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating. Private interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park, Uniontown.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Scottdale, PA 15683, or , , in Rosella's name.