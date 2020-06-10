Rosella N. "Rose" Flodin, 93, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Hilary and Eleanor (Thomas) Naeger. Rose loved her family, church and community, and she was dedicated to giving her best to support all of them. A longtime member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church (LPC), Rose was named a deacon emeritus and served on the Evangelism and Membership Committee. She will long be remembered for her love of hats that completed her lovely outfits and also for her generous spirit in visiting shut-ins and taking flowers and meals to brighten fellow members' days. Rose began the Flodin Radio Fund in memory of her son, Douglas Nels Flodin, and added the names of her husband, Kenneth Nels, and her other son, Keith A. Flodin, after their passing. This endowment continues to support LPC's radio ministry today. A lifelong member of the Latrobe Country Club with her husband, Kenneth Nels Flodin, Rose was an avid golfer who also enjoyed planning dances for LCC members in the 60s and 70s that were enjoyed by all who attended. In addition, she was a member of the Latrobe Woman's Club and in more recent years supported the mission and work of several community groups, including the Latrobe Art Center and the Christian Layman Corps in Greensburg. Rose, who fondly remembered first working in The Little Shop at Latrobe Area Hospital in 1954 with her mother-in-law, Evelyn (Page) Flodin, began volunteering at the hospital in 1956. In the more than 60 years that she volunteered countless hours at the hospital, she worked in surgical waiting, as an ambassador, and a greeter at Excela Square at Latrobe, and she was appreciated by many for her smile, sense of humor, entertaining witticisms and a desire to continually spread good will. As one of the three founding members of Hospital Beautiful, Rose raised funds and completed projects to beautify hospital grounds, including commissioning a Pittsburgh sculptor to create a statue that adorned the front of the hospital and planting a tree in memory of her son, Douglas Nels Flodin, that served as the Lights of Love outdoor tree for years. Rose also volunteered as the manager who worked with the television service provider for hospital patients. In 1977, she joined the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) and continued to serve the hospital and community. Rose will long be remembered for her generous spirit and love of others. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nels Flodin, in 2002, her two sons, Douglas Nels Flodin, in 1984, and Keith Alan Flodin, in 2008, and two brothers, Jerry and Hilary Naeger. She is survived by her two grandsons, Matthew and Michael Flodin, her daughter-in-law, Rose Flodin, a brother, William E. Naeger, a niece, Cheryl (Naeger) Thiel, three nephews, Rick Naeger, John Naeger and Michael Naeger, along with a number of great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to Unity Chapel. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation at https://www.excelahealth.org/excela-health-foundations/latrobe-area-hospital-charitable-foundation/donate-online. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.