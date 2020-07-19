Roselle Malecki, 98, of Curtsville, West Deer Township, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. Roselle was born March 13, 1922, in Harrison Township, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Kolen) Sankovich. Roselle lived in West Deer Township all of her life, was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, and the former Ladies Travelers Club. She worked for Moonlight Mushroom, Winfield, for 27 years, and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Patricia) Malecki, Gregory Malecki, and Donna (Joseph) Gizienski, all of West Deer Township; grandchildren, Tammy Sue (Tim) Phelps, Tracy Lynn (Steve) Mullins, Terri Ann (Tom) Ulewicz, Tricia Lee (Philip) Gizienski-Iozzi, Tina Marie Gizienski, Rachel (Laura Henderson) Malecki and Laurie Ann (John Grgurich) Malecki; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Joseph, Isabella, Philip, Zachary and Sophie; siblings, Ann Malecki, of West Deer Township, and Jim (Marsha) Sankovich, of West Deer Township; and nieces and nephews. Roselle was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Malecki, in 2001; and siblings, Dorthy Sell and Frank Sankovich. A private family visitation will be held at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by the Rev. James P. Holland at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton. Roselle will be interred next to her husband, Alexander, at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. The family requests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association
Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, alz.org
, DONATE. Please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome for online condolences.