Rosemae (Rothrauff) Lyden, 94, of Monroeville, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born May 21, 1925, in East McKeesport, a daughter of the late Thomas and Devora Rothrauff, and was also preceded in death by siblings, Betty Flickinger, Thomas Rothrauff, and James Rothrauff. She was a retired supervisor for G.C. Murphy Co. She is survived by her children, William J. Kessler and Sandra Christopher; a sister, Patricia Peyninghaus; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019