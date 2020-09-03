1/1
Rosemarie B. Conti
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie B. "Goo" Conti, 87, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Transitions Health Center. She was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Albert and Agnes Harvanek Gulentz. Rosemarie was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, where she sang in the church choir. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the retail sales industry. She enjoyed shopping, flea markets, travel, playing the organ and a was a great keyboardist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Conti. She is survived by two sons, Jim and his wife, Linda, and Rick Conti; one daughter, Cindy Dushack and her husband, John; five grandchildren, James A. (Monica), Melanie, Christopher, Brittany (Cody) and Blaze; and one great-grandchild, Anthony. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Church, followed by interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved