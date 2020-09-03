Rosemarie B. "Goo" Conti, 87, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Transitions Health Center. She was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Albert and Agnes Harvanek Gulentz. Rosemarie was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, where she sang in the church choir. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the retail sales industry. She enjoyed shopping, flea markets, travel, playing the organ and a was a great keyboardist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Conti. She is survived by two sons, Jim and his wife, Linda, and Rick Conti; one daughter, Cindy Dushack and her husband, John; five grandchildren, James A. (Monica), Melanie, Christopher, Brittany (Cody) and Blaze; and one great-grandchild, Anthony. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Church, followed by interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
