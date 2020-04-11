|
Rosemarie "Rosie" Dawson, 64, of Hempfield Township, formerly of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Rosemarie was born July 30, 1955, in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late Timothy J. and Martha (Mrkich) Dawson. Rosemarie worked as a customer service representative with various businesses in the area. She loved her late cat, Bella. Rosemarie is survived by her brothers, Jim Dawson and wife, Mary Ann Dawson, of New Castle, and Dale Dawson, of Greensburg; two nieces and her best friend, Cathy Swackhammer. All services will be private for the family due to the pandemic health situation. A private interment will be in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Hill Road, New Castle, PA 16101, in Rosemarie's name. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020