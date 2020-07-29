1/1
Rosemarie Kratochvil
1960 - 2020
Rosemarie (Dupilka) Kratochvil, 60, of Irwin, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 28, 1960, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Sarah (Sabo) Dupilka. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion, Bushy Run Post 260. Rosemarie was employed as a bartender throughout the area, most recently at the American Legion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and a brother, Nancy and DJ Dupilka. Surviving are her husband, James Albertson, and a son, Justin Bell, of Penn Township; a brother and a sister, Pete Dupilka and Kate Johnson, both of South Carolina, and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Due to restrictions of COVID, masks must be worn and a limit of 25 people in the funeral home at a time. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
