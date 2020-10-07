Rosemarie Lasko passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Carlisle, Pa. She was born June 27, 1952, in Greensburg, and resided there until 2016 when she moved to Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill T. and Irmgard Laird and former husband, Gregory Layton. She is survived by her sons, Jason Layton (Casey) and Zachary Lasko (Marissa) and stepson, Chris Lasko; three granddaughters, (Maddie, Mia and Evelyn Rose); her brother, William G. Laird (Laurel); her best friend, Cindy Stine; former husband, William G. Lasko; and several nephews and cousins in the United States and Germany. Rosemarie was a 1970 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. She studied business management at Westmoreland County Community College and the University of Pittsburgh. She also studied cosmetology at the Pittsburgh Beauty School. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters in Carlisle and loved them dearly, enjoyed crafts and keeping in touch with her friends and relatives on Facebook and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at UPMC Carlisle and her daycare givers for their kind and compassionate care. Respecting Rosemarie's wishes, there will be no public services and the family will hold a celebration of her life at such time when the concern of coronavirus is no longer a public health issue. A blessing service was held by close family and the very kind Benedictines have also offered prayers for Rosemarie at the St. Vincent Archabbey. In lieu of contributions, please take a loved one to dinner and appreciate them. Life is too short.



