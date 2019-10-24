|
|
Rosemarie (Franko) Stephenson, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. Born Nov. 20, 1934, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James W. Franko Sr. and Regina (Frye) Franko. Rosemarie was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert J. "Bob" Stephenson; two brothers, Joseph and James Franko Jr.; three sisters, Mary McKay Dawson, Catherine "Tootie" Siko and Dorothy Campbell; and one grandson, Dominick Guerrieri. Rosemarie is survived by two sons, Mark Stephenson, of Tucson, Ariz., and Terry Stephenson and his wife, Diane, of Latrobe; one daughter, Cathy Guerrieri, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Amanda Newcomer and her husband, Brian, Brandon Stephenson and his wife, Kaitlyn, Anthony "AJ" Guerrieri and his wife, Emily, and Vincent Guerrieri; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Weatherwood Manor for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rosemarie's life at a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019