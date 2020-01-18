|
Rosemarie (Seymore) Tosh, 81, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 13, 1938, at her home, in Grapeville. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary C. (Platt) Seymore. She shared her September 13th birthday with her late siblings, Francis and Mary Jane. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the business office at Latrobe Area Hospital. For many years, she was a member of the Bradenville United Methodist Church and a faithful member of their Ladies Aid Society. She later joined Bethany United Methodist Church so she could watch her grandchildren grow in Christ. Rose enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all their vacation time together. Many happy years were spent camping when her children were young. They were members of NCHA and several local camping clubs. They traveled throughout the US and Canada on many adventures. In later years, if she wasn't volunteering with Faith in Action, or delivering for Meals on Wheels, she could either be found playing cards with her friends or possibly spending time at one of the casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Simeon E. Tosh, in 2007; her brothers, Francis Seymore and his wife, Rose, and George E. Seymore and his wife, Mary; four sisters, Helen Washek and her husband, Stanley, Alice Seymore, Mary Jane Seymore and JoAnn Harbaugh and her husband, Dave; a step-granddaughter, Sandra Murphy; and a brother-in-law, Bob Kirsch. She is survived by her children, Rex Tosh and his wife, Anita, of Ligonier, Lloyd Tosh (Patty), of Bradenville, Tammy Murphy and her husband, Don, of Latrobe, and Melanie Fritz and her husband, Bob, of Latrobe, with whom over the last few years she made her home with; grandchildren, Ashley (Mark), Jaclyn (Brian), Ben, Marlena, Ryan, Stephanie, Nikki and Amanda; step-grandchildren, Samantha and Neely; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Kirsch, of Irwin; sister-in-law and special friend, Fay Frye and her husband, Bob, of Latrobe; and many nieces, nephews and family by love that called her their adopted mom.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Bradenville United Methodist Church, 5168 Route 982, Bradenville. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bradenville Lady's Aid Society at 991 Industrial Blvd., Loyalhanna, PA 15651. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020