Rosemary C. (Henkel) Nemanic, 95, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in American House Senior Living Communities, Ohio. She was born May 14, 1925, in Turtle Creek, to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Hannaway) Henkel. Rosemary was a wonderful wife and mother who took care of everyone's needs before her own. She started caring for her siblings at the age of 12 when her mother died. She was always in the kitchen serving meals three times a day for 10 people. She also took in her father, father-in-law and mother-in-law when they were older. She was a true servant of God. She was a lifetime member of Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. Rosemary also volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Anthony J. Nemanic; son, Dr. Michael A. Nemanic; and brother, Richard Henkel. Rosemary will be dearly missed by her loving children, twins, Peggy Stubbs (Jerry) and Larry Nemanic (Jeanne), Marie Bell (Bill), Denny Nemanic (Cheryl), Patty Papas (Nick), Paul Nemanic and Beth Honeck (Brian); daughter-in-law, Donna Nemanic; and sister, Dorothy Ann Wagner. Her most precious moments were when she spent time with her 22 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4200 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, or American Diabetes Association
