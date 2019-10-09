|
|
Rosemary C. Smith, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was born July 20, 1930, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Richard J. and Margaret (McCarren) Caulfield. Prior to her retirement, Rosemary was a consultant for AT&T Marketing Communications and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking pies and was a loving and devoted mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John P. Caulfied and Richard Caulfield; and sisters, Margaret McCusker, Patricia Balzer, Shirley Barnes and Sarah Jane. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Theodore Smith; son, Theodore A. Smith and his wife, Patricia; daughter, Sharon L. Polovina and her husband, Thomas; sisters, Frances West and Kathleen Vanderveerd; grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) Polovina, Jennifer (Robert) Mallory, Kellynn (Matthew) Krinock and Nathaniel and Trevor Smith; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jordyn and Noah.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019