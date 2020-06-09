Rosemary G. Lucas
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary G. (Alexander) Lucas, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 27, 1935, in Ascot, England, to the late Sidney and Joyce (Wakelyn) Alexander. She was a retired clerk, having worked for Kaufmann's department store. She was a member of the Laurel Highlands Searchers, founder of the Bushy Run Kennel Club; Laurel Highlands Spinners; Laurel Highlands Hookers; founder of the Golden Dome Knitting Guild; and the Hilltop Quilters. She had been residing at the Bethlen Home skilled nursing facility. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Paul J. Lucas, in 2007; and her brother, Desmond Alexander. She is survived by a son, Paul J. Lucas and his wife, Debbie, of League City, Texas, two daughters, Valerie J. Burke and son-in-law, Michael A. Burke, of Latrobe, and Laura J. Mack and her husband, Greg, of Smithfield, Pa.; three grandchildren, Alexis and Anita Burke and Joshua Lucas; a great-grandson, Michael L. Burke; and a sister Jocelyn Dalton and her family, of Oxfordshire, England. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe, with Father Canice McMullen, OSB. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC.,1543 Ligonier St,, Latrobe, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to any of her individual clubs. To leave a condolence, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
St. Vincent Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved