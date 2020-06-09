Rosemary G. (Alexander) Lucas, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 27, 1935, in Ascot, England, to the late Sidney and Joyce (Wakelyn) Alexander. She was a retired clerk, having worked for Kaufmann's department store. She was a member of the Laurel Highlands Searchers, founder of the Bushy Run Kennel Club; Laurel Highlands Spinners; Laurel Highlands Hookers; founder of the Golden Dome Knitting Guild; and the Hilltop Quilters. She had been residing at the Bethlen Home skilled nursing facility. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Paul J. Lucas, in 2007; and her brother, Desmond Alexander. She is survived by a son, Paul J. Lucas and his wife, Debbie, of League City, Texas, two daughters, Valerie J. Burke and son-in-law, Michael A. Burke, of Latrobe, and Laura J. Mack and her husband, Greg, of Smithfield, Pa.; three grandchildren, Alexis and Anita Burke and Joshua Lucas; a great-grandson, Michael L. Burke; and a sister Jocelyn Dalton and her family, of Oxfordshire, England. Family and friends are invited to a prayer service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe, with Father Canice McMullen, OSB. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC.,1543 Ligonier St,, Latrobe, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to any of her individual clubs. To leave a condolence, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.