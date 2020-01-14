|
|
Rosemary "Posy" Jim, 77, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was born March 29, 1942, in Latrobe and was the daughter of the late Dr. Joseph F. and Rosemarie (Walls) Lechman. She was a 1960 graduate of Latrobe High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in social work from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y., in 1964. She worked briefly as a social worker for Catholic Charities in New York City until she married the love of her life, Richard L. Jim, to whom she was married for 53 years before he died. She was later employed as a caseworker for the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau. Posy was known for her witty sense of humor, love of learning, thoughtfulness, creativity and competitive spirit. She was an avid tennis player and won many tournaments in singles, doubles and mixed doubles with her husband, Richard. She played in several bridge clubs and completed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily. She had many interests, including cooking, musical theater, trompe l'oeil painting and topiaries. Most of all, Posy enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family. In addition to her husband and parents, Posy was preceded in death by a grandson, Charles W. Jim. She is survived by her son, Bernard L. Jim, Ph.D., his wife, Karen, and grandson Anthony R. Jim, of University Heights, Ohio; her daughter, Aimee R. Jim, Esq., of Latrobe; and her brothers, Joseph F. Lechman Jr., Esq., of Hollidaysburg, Pa., Bernard J. Lechman, RPh, and his wife, Sylvia, of Cumberland, Md., and Michael J. Lechman, MD, and his wife, Linda, of Williamsburg, Va.; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation on at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Jeffrey Schock officiating. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.adamslib.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020