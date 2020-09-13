1/1
Rosemary M. Steele
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary M. Steele, 97. of Stahlstown, formerly of Mundys Corner, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1922, in Smithfield, Clearfield County, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine Temo Lashinsky. She loved to bowl, watch football (especially the Steelers) and quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Steele; a son, Daniel James Steele; a daughter, Kathleen Kutz; and a great-grandchild. She is survived by three daughters, Judith Seigh, of Stahlstown, Pamela Furman (Gary), of New Alexandria, and Tammy Dorney (David), of Allentown; one sister, Janet Shero, of Delmont; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. As per her request, all services were to be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved