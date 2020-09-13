Rosemary M. Steele, 97. of Stahlstown, formerly of Mundys Corner, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1922, in Smithfield, Clearfield County, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine Temo Lashinsky. She loved to bowl, watch football (especially the Steelers) and quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Steele; a son, Daniel James Steele; a daughter, Kathleen Kutz; and a great-grandchild. She is survived by three daughters, Judith Seigh, of Stahlstown, Pamela Furman (Gary), of New Alexandria, and Tammy Dorney (David), of Allentown; one sister, Janet Shero, of Delmont; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. As per her request, all services were to be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.



