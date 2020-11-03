Rosemary Niemiec, 70, of Harrison City, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in her home. She was born July 13, 1950, in Greensburg, a daughter of Rose M. (Panigall) Fragapane, of Greensburg, and the late Joseph A. Fragapane. She was a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and prior to retirement, had been a teacher for Aquinas Academy, Greensburg. She was a member of St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church, Harrison City. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Paul Reha. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Rachel R. Niemiec; two sons, Adam J. Niemiec and Eric Niemiec and wife, Kristen, all of Penn Township; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Mia Niemiec; two sisters, Teresa Reha, of Southwest Greensburg, and Amy Dangelo and husband, Charles J., of Greensburg; niece and nephew, Vincent Dangelo and Maria Dangelo and fiance, Luke Macios; and her husband, John F. Niemiec. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially to Jessica, for their exceptional and loving care. www.bachafh.com
