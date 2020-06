Rosemary O. Richard, 90, of Sterling, Va., formerly of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rosemary was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Greenville, Pa., a daughter of the late Rev. Elmer Alexander and Dorothy Frances (Cooke) Ortner. She was married to Robert Wasmuth Richard, who passed away Aug. 15, 1992. Rosemary was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She retired from Southmoreland School District where she was employed for many years as a business and typing teacher. Years ago, she was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scottdale. She was a graduate of Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., and enjoyed travel, gardening and spending time with her granddaughters. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her loving family: her son, Michael and his wife, Dale; granddaughters, Megan Knowlan and Brett Richard; her sister, Carol Cable; and her brother, John Ortner and his wife, Jill. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale ( 724-887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com/ GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. A private family funeral service with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating will follow on Wednesday. Committal service and interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!