Rosemary O. Richard
1929 - 2020
Rosemary O. Richard, 90, of Sterling, Va., formerly of Scottdale, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rosemary was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Greenville, Pa., a daughter of the late Rev. Elmer Alexander and Dorothy Frances (Cooke) Ortner. She was married to Robert Wasmuth Richard, who passed away Aug. 15, 1992. Rosemary was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She retired from Southmoreland School District where she was employed for many years as a business and typing teacher. Years ago, she was an active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scottdale. She was a graduate of Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., and enjoyed travel, gardening and spending time with her granddaughters. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her loving family: her son, Michael and his wife, Dale; granddaughters, Megan Knowlan and Brett Richard; her sister, Carol Cable; and her brother, John Ortner and his wife, Jill. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com/ GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. A private family funeral service with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating will follow on Wednesday. Committal service and interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
