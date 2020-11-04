1/
Rosemary Vaccaro
1942 - 2020-10-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Farrell Vaccaro, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Youngwood, went to heaven Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, following a long illness. She was born July 21, 1942, in Youngwood, daughter of John and Stella (Conde) Farrell. She attended Hempfield High School and Westmoreland School of Nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bernard. She is survived by the love of her life, Lou Schwartz, her daughter, Dr. Nicole Vaccaro, and her son, Michael Vaccaro (Nina), and brothers, Regis (Nancy), Patrick (Sally) and Jimmy (Sandee), and nephews, Brian and Matthew Farrell. Please give any donation to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Mrs. Vaccaro was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a beautiful smile and pushed herself to get through tough times. She will always have a place in my heart and in many others at SMI-Sarasota Memorial Infusion. Rest in peace. ❤
Brittany
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved