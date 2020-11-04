Rosemary Farrell Vaccaro, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Youngwood, went to heaven Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, following a long illness. She was born July 21, 1942, in Youngwood, daughter of John and Stella (Conde) Farrell. She attended Hempfield High School and Westmoreland School of Nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bernard. She is survived by the love of her life, Lou Schwartz, her daughter, Dr. Nicole Vaccaro, and her son, Michael Vaccaro (Nina), and brothers, Regis (Nancy), Patrick (Sally) and Jimmy (Sandee), and nephews, Brian and Matthew Farrell. Please give any donation to a charity of your choice
.