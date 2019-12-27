Home

Paul L Henney Funeral Home Inc
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102
(412) 835-1312
Roslyn Lavrich Obituary
Roslyn "Roz" Lavrich, 51, of Bethel Park, formerly of Greensburg, peacefully passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of Joseph Sr. and the late Melva Lavrich; loving sister of Joseph Jr. (Melissa), Richard (Heather), David (Joy) and the late Steven Lavrich; aunt of Nicholas, Samatha, Michael, Rachel, Stone and Luke; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and her loving pets, Buddy and Coco. Roz was a hard and dedicated worker. She was a senior executive at Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services of Pittsburgh. She enjoyed traveling; she was a worldly traveler.
A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Arrangements are being handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park, www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hillman Cancer Center, www.hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
