Dr. Ross Samuel Miller, 85, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Macdonaldton, Pa., son of the late Harvey and Karman Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Miller; and a sister, Darlene Pirlo. Ross was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Dental School and served as a captain in the Air Force Reserve. He worked at his family dental practice in Murrysville for more than 60 years, assisted by his sisters, Rosemary, his dental hygienist and Janet, who managed the office. In addition, he served as the dentist for the Franklin Regional School District for 50 years. He was a member and officer of the Murrysville American Legion Post 711, helping to expand its membership and instrumental in keeping the Post active. Ross was a Franklin Township supervisor for six years, during which time he laid the foundations necessary for its designation as a borough in the 1970s. He was an officer and lifetime member of the Murrysville Historical and Preservation Society. He was a staunch political activist, volunteering with the Murrysville Export Republican Committee. Ross was a true American patriot, always showing his support for the red, white and blue. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and, through his diligence and tenacity, the building remains in their hands. Ross enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening with his wife, cooking and grilling for the many family gatherings, attending Steelers games with family and friends, and attending various performing arts events. He was a generous and giving person, as those who knew him can attest. He modeled his life by the poem "If" by Rudyard Kipling and pledged his loyalties to God, family and country. He is survived by his loving children, Kurt Miller, Annette Smouse, Cheryl Schoone, Maria Miller, Rose Young, Eric Miller and Mike Miller; three sisters, Kathryn Skero, Janet and Rosemary Miller; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, in the narthex, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillsdale College, designated to Dr. Ross Miller D.A.F., 33 E. College St., Hillsdale, MI 49242. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
