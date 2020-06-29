Rovena Mae "Beanie" Wallace, 72, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in her home. Beanie was born April 20, 1948, in Lower Burrell, the daughter of the late Roy and Virginia (Anthony) Walter. Beanie was the former owner of the Wallace Trailer Court in North Huntingdon Township (Trafford), and was a member of the Trafford Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved to bake, cook, make homemade cards, decorate cakes and make quilts. She loved spending lots of time with her family and friends. Beanie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 1/2 years, Keith Wallace; and her two brothers-in-law, Jack Tracy and Dennis Thielet. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Ashburn (Kirby), of Beaver, Christine Baker (Jim), and Eric Wallace (Tara), all of Trafford; her grandchildren, James and Marissa Baker; her siblings, Roy Walter (Janet) and Scott Walter (Denise), both of Kittanning, and Tonya Thielet, of Irwin; sisters and brothers-in-law, James and Joyce Bauer, Linda and Michael Cantwell, Judy Tracy and the late Jean Reisler; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a time to be announced via Zoom. For information about the service, you may contact the family for how to view it. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St., Trafford, Pa., 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 14051 State Rt. 993, Trafford PA 15085 or jw.org. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 29, 2020.