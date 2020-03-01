|
Rowan Dean Hopkin, 86, formerly of Herminie, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and William Steiner. Rowan was born July 20, 1933, in Export, to Mary Elizabeth Bullock Hopkin and Benjamin Franklin Hopkin II. He was the owner of the former R.D. Hopkin Machining and Fabrication LLC in Herminie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Benjamin III, Wendell, and James Hopkin. Survivors include his wife of 68 1/2 years, Shirley Leasure Hopkin; sons, Scott (Kathy) Hopkin, of Ruffs Dale, Craig Hopkin, of Weston, W.Va., and Kip (Judy) Hopkin, of West Newton; and daughters, Mary Ann (William) Steiner, of Rome, Ga., and Rowena (Roy) Shaner, of New Wilmington; one sister, Ethel Jane Gyory, of Allison Park; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Westmoreland Cemetery, Greensburg. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Nicole and Megan of Transitions Hospice and the team from Floyd Home Health Care for the excellent care and support provided.