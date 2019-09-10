Home

Eley/McCrory Funeral Home
334 main St.
Fayette City, PA 15438
724-326-5621
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eley/McCrory Funeral Home
334 main St.
Fayette City, PA 15438
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Redstone Presbyterian Church
Jefferson Township, Fayette City, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Redstone Presbyterian Church
Jefferson Township, Fayette City, PA
Roy C. Elliott


1978 - 2019
Roy C. Elliott Obituary
Roy Clark Elliott, 41, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Jefferson Township, Fayette City, Pa., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was born June 13, 1978, in Charleroi, son of Roy Clark Elliott Sr. and Ronetta Peto Elliott. He was a 1997 graduate of Frazier High School, where he played football. Roy attended IUP after graduation. He was the assistant manager of production for Loam Agronomics, an organic farm, in Richmond, Texas. He is survived by his mother, Ronetta Peto Elliott, of Katy, Texas; sister, Jennifer Ross and husband, Chad, of Coal Center, Pa.; nephew, Donny Ross; niece, Alexandra Ross; nephew, Christian Ross; and niece, Addison Ross. Roy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Clark Elliott Sr., June 11, 2016.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept., 12, 2019, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC., 334 Main St., Fayette City. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com. Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, Jefferson Township, Fayette City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Joshua Scully officiating. Interment will follow in the West Newton Cemetery, West Newton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 10, 2019
