Roy E. Brougher
1942 - 2020
Roy E. Brougher, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Kenneth and Anna (Palitti) Brougher. Prior to retirement, Roy was self-employed as an auto mechanic and also specialized in auto body work where he was known for his excellent painting skills, especially by local race car owners. He was a former member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown and attended St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, in Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Bossick) Brougher, in 2017. He is survived by three children, David J. Brougher (Cassandra), Brian Brougher (Kimberly) and Laura Vick (James); a grandson, Corbin Reed Brougher; two brothers, Paul and Kenneth Brougher; and a number of nieces and nephews. All services and interment were private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
