Roy E. Fry
1941 - 2020
Roy E. Fry, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Born Aug. 1, 1941, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late William E. Fry and Barbara M. (Mitchell) Fry Dye. Roy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the Army and retired as a staff sergeant after 20 years of service. He had been stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., where he lived for many years before retiring to this area. He enjoyed bowling and he enjoyed travelling with Barbara. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Bond) Fry; and his stepmother, Ann Fry. Roy is survived by his brothers and sisters, Richard Fry and his wife, Patty, of Greensburg, Ross Fry and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe, Connie Bates and her husband, David, of Latrobe, Brian Dye and his wife, Ellen, of Arizona, Ronnie Fritz, of Latrobe, and Jo Sterns, of Williamsville, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations and services. Private interment will be at St. Clair Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 33,516 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
St. Clair Cemetery
