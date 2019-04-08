Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Hoyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Hoyle


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy E. Hoyle Obituary
Roy E. Hoyle, 94, of Greensburg, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his residence, Grace Manor North Park. He was born March 17, 1925, in Greensburg, a son of the late Harold and Grace Repp Hoyle. Roy will be remembered as the "original tailgater" and ultimate entertainer. He was proud of his wine-making abilities and loved sharing the fruits of his labor. Roy enjoyed being in the outdoors and especially loved gardening and a good round of golf. He was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ. After retiring from Elliott Co. at 55, with 30 years of service, Roy went on to continue working as secondary plant operations and improvements manager for Classics Industry in Latrobe until the age of 90. Roy also served during World War II with the Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Raimondo Hoyle; and three siblings, William Hoyle, Nancy Veitch and Donald Hoyle. He is survived by his three children, Kathy Belcastro (Larry), of Pittsburgh, Linda Zsolcsak (Joe), of New Kensington, and Tim Hoyle (Mary Jo), of W.Va.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, JoAnn Arena, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate "a life well lived" of Roy, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven L. Craft officiating. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clelian Heights School, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. Roy's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now