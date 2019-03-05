Roy E. Shaner, 71, of Ligonier, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late Lloyd Shaner and Freda Gates Shaner Stout. Prior to his retirement, he had worked in construction. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Clark and Helen Stout. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lydia "Jeanie" Shaner; two sons, Paul A. Shaner, of Ligonier, and Adam J. (Melissa) Shaner, of Elrame; three sisters, Faye (Joseph) Finley, of Ligonier, and Judy (Roger) Hall and Leona (John) Tinkey, all of Kregar; and a brother, Kevin (Victoria) Shaner, of Derry.

It was Roy's wishes that all services be private at the convenience of his family. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.

