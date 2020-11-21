Roy F. Lauper, 72, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John Lauper and Norma Moore Beam, and stepfather, Edward Beam. He served in the Army for seven years during the Vietnam era. He is retired from the University of Pittsburgh as a press operator. He was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife, Diane R. (Oaks) Lauper; two children, Robert Lauper, of Greensburg, and Rebecca Lauper, of Greensburg; a brother, Edward Beam Jr. and wife, Dyana, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., three sisters, Christine Bilski and husband, John, of Scranton, Colleen Elash and husband, Thomas, of Las Vegas, and Kelly Beam, of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Services are private.



